Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BOOT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 632,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,048. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 126.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

