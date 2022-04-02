Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Eli Berkovitch Sells 8,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BOX opened at $28.81 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.