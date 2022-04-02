Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $70.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.92% from the stock’s current price.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Braze has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

