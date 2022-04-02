Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.84)-$(0.80) EPS.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

