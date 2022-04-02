Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.60 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $465.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

