Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $63,655,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

