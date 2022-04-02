Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.
BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.00.
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $63,655,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
