British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.