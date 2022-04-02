British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $47.81.
