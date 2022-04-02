British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $733.00

Shares of British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 733 ($9.60) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.61). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.60), with a volume of 60,257 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 733 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 733. The stock has a market capitalization of £812.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.03.
British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)
