Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 976.11 ($12.79).

Shares of LON:BVIC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 804 ($10.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,761. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 885.31. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

