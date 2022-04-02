Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadwind has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $42.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.17. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

