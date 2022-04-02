Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASUR stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

