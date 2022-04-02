Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. 332,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.