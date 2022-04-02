Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $883.00 Million

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to report $883.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $813.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

EnerSys stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. 297,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,889. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in EnerSys by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 137,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.