Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.59 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) will announce $705.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $711.70 million. First Horizon posted sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,839,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.