Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will announce $705.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $711.70 million. First Horizon posted sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,839,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.