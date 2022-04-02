Brokerages Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.02. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 962,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,797. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.