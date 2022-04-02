Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.