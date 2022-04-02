Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAR stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
