Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.92 Million

Equities analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) to report sales of $204.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $205.50 million. New Relic posted sales of $172.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $785.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.22.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $67.36. 656,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,341. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

