Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Announce $3.55 EPS

Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.15. 711,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

