Brokerages Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 97,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

