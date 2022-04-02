Brokerages Expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.00. 4,839 shares of the company were exchanged.

