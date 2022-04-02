Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the lowest is $4.64 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after acquiring an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,781,000 after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,365,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.