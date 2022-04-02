Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:OII opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 3.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

