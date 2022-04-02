Brokerages Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 103,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,883. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

