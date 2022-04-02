Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post $379.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.77 million to $379.66 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $326.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 373,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,438. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

