Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.48. The stock had a trading volume of 735,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,298. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.96. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

