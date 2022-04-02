Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will announce $7.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $31.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

