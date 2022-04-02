Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

UBX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 723,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,930. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

