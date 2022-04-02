Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Million

Analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.93 million. Veritone posted sales of $18.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $186.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $189.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $231.23 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $235.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banta Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,902 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 136.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 249,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $639.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

