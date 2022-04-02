Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target at $18.67

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,031 shares of company stock worth $1,251,623 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $768.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

