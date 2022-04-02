Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $191.63

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.38. 735,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,379. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $196.29.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

