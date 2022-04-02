Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $60.78

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.78.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,878,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after acquiring an additional 666,653 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 166,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 439,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,539. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.