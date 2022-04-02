Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) PT at $73.08

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

