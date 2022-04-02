Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target at $50.60

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,216 shares of company stock worth $3,260,792. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 242,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,005. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

