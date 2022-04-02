Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $38.57

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,319. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

