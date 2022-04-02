Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $38.57

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.86.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,319. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
