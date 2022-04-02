Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $21.58

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

MTW stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 225,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,022. The firm has a market cap of $516.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 458,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 117,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

