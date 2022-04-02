Brokerages Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Price Target at $130.09

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFG. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE WFG opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

