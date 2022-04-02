Brokers Issue Forecasts for HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $538.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.