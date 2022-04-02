Brokers Issue Forecasts for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

PK stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

