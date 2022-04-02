Brokers Offer Predictions for Nomad Foods Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

