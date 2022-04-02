Brokers Offer Predictions for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $359.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vroom by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Vroom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

