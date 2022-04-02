Brokers Set Expectations for CF Bankshares Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 28.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $22.32 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

