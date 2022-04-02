Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.21. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 3,634,691 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,562,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 4,878,084 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

