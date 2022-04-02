Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. 264,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,868. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

