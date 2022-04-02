Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 226,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 571,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

