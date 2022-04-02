Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

