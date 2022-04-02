Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
AZTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
NASDAQ AZTA opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $124.79.
Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
