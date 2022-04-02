Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Easterly Government Properties worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

