Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accomplice Associates II LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $64,742,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,930,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $8,629,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.12 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

