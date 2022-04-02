Brown Advisory Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.
DFUS stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.
