Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 190,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.