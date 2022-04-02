Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SEA by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,931,000 after buying an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SEA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $394,260,000 after buying an additional 599,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

